B. Riley Cuts Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $265.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 228.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVAX. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.43.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.70. Novavax has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $277.80.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,961 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,592. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

