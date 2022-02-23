B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issues Earnings Results

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. 584,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 3,608.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 445.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 63,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

