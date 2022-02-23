Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $205.00

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 206.96 ($2.81), with a volume of 886049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218 ($2.96).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 310.83.

Get Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust alerts:

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.