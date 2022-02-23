Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bakkt Holdings LLC provides digital asset marketplace which enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt Holdings LLC, formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Bakkt alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

BKKT traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. 7,024,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,055,180. Bakkt has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $50.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,688,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,638,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt (Get Rating)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bakkt (BKKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.