Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has decreased its dividend payment by 35.1% over the last three years.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. 104,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,069. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $615.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.