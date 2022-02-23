Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.

NYSE BLX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,069. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $619.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

