Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
NYSE CIB traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.24. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $37.00.
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancolombia (CIB)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.