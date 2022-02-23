Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE CIB traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.24. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,056,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,332,000 after purchasing an additional 355,866 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,963,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,990,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $29,536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 119.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

