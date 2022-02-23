Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$90.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.51% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.02.
Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.29 on Wednesday, hitting C$91.38. 1,441,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,385. The stock has a market cap of C$111.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$91.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.24. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$74.09 and a 52-week high of C$95.00.
About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
Featured Articles
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.