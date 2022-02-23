Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$90.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.02.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.29 on Wednesday, hitting C$91.38. 1,441,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,385. The stock has a market cap of C$111.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$91.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.24. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$74.09 and a 52-week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7500004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.