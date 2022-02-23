Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $271.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.81. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman bought 7,186 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $222,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,640 shares of company stock valued at $237,961 in the last 90 days. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

