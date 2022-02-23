Barclays Cuts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $255.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. Mizuho upped their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

ICLR opened at $220.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 393.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

