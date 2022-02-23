Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.42. Barclays posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barclays.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Barclays by 197.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 235,377 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,379 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth $166,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Barclays by 120.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barclays (BCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.