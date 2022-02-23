Barclays Raises RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €52.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from €42.00 ($47.73) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($54.55) to €46.50 ($52.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

