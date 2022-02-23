Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Schroders (LON:SDR)

Schroders (LON:SDR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,675 ($49.98) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SDR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.32) to GBX 3,930 ($53.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.67) to GBX 3,544 ($48.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,714.14 ($50.51).

Get Schroders alerts:

LON SDR opened at GBX 3,210 ($43.66) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,419.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,565.86. The company has a market cap of £9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.23. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 3,139 ($42.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,913 ($53.22).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.