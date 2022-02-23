Barclays Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €66.83 ($75.94).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.16 ($68.36) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($80.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

