Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $592.80

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 592.80 ($8.06) and last traded at GBX 595.20 ($8.09), with a volume of 651611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 603 ($8.20).

BDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($11.02) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 815.67 ($11.09).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 675.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 684.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.10) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($68,035.07). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.72) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,685.00).

About Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.