BASIC Achieves Market Cap of $29.31 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. BASIC has a market capitalization of $29.31 million and $639,540.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00036637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00109345 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,907,615,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

