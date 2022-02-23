Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. 6,231,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,051. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after buying an additional 218,485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 366,968 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.