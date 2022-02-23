Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.53.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE BBWI traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. 6,231,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,051. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 14.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.