Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 1,729 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 598,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,798,879. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.