Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in WEX by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in WEX by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in WEX by 472.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 71,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $164.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,962. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.10. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

