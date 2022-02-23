Bath Savings Trust Co Has $24.15 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 2.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $24,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.56. 5,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,394. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

