Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.21. The company had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,605. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

