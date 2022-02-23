Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 566 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.82. 531,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,544,455. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $325.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

