Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,499 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

MCD traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.59. The company had a trading volume of 56,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.51. The company has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.