Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.62

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €48.62 ($55.25) and traded as high as €55.74 ($63.34). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €54.00 ($61.36), with a volume of 4,900,077 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.63.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

