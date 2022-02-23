Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.62

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €48.62 ($55.25) and traded as high as €55.74 ($63.34). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €54.00 ($61.36), with a volume of 4,900,077 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.63.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)
