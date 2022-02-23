BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BE Semiconductor Industries has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BESIY stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.36. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $98.23.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

