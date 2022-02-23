Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

