Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 482.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 70,521 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.