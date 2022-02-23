Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71.

