Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $262,655,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ross Stores by 89.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,893,000 after purchasing an additional 978,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.14.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average of $110.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

