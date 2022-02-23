Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

