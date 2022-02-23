Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.