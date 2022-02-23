Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $108,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Beauty Health Company Profile
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
