Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $108,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

