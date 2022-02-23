Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. 143,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

