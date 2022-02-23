BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,116,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $207.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.65 and its 200 day moving average is $307.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $194.50 and a 12 month high of $426.56.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

