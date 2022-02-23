Belt (BELT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.48 or 0.07001586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,874.20 or 0.99902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

