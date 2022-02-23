Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.17 million.

NYSE BHE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,595. The company has a market capitalization of $901.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.00%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

