Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,917 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,027 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 10,632.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after purchasing an additional 504,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.48, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.