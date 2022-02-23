Berenberg Bank Trims Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Target Price to €300.00

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €306.00 ($347.73) to €300.00 ($340.91) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNEGY remained flat at $$35.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

