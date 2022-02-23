Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.06

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.06 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12.15 ($0.17). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 12.15 ($0.17), with a volume of 100,162 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £29.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08.
About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)
