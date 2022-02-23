Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $347.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

