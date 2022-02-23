Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of BDT traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,258. The company has a market cap of C$499.36 million and a P/E ratio of 9.28. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.10 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.78.

BDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “na” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.29.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

