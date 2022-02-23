Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Tops $14.29 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for about $14.29 or 0.00037830 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $163.19 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

