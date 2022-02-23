BitTube Hits 1-Day Volume of $863.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $757,491.77 and approximately $863.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00401746 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 336,340,960 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

