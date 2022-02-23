BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.59 Million

Brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $311.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.10 million and the highest is $320.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $223.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

BJRI stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.48. 374,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 463,331 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

