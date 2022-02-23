Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.630-$2.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 53.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 845.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 130,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

