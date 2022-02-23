Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Blackbaud updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.630-$2.820 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.63-2.82 EPS.

BLKB traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.69. 257,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,162.84 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

