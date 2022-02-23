BlackRock Inc. Acquires 460,239 Shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.43% of Cinedigm worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 144.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 64.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cinedigm by 4,242.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Shares of CIDM opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Cinedigm Corp. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $138.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.