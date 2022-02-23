BlackRock Inc. Acquires 573,205 Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) by 870.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Singular Genomics Systems were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $84,717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,772,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,187,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,722,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.
OMIC stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $33.37.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC).
Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.