BlackRock Inc. Acquires 573,205 Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) by 870.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Singular Genomics Systems were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $84,717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,772,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,187,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,722,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

OMIC stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

