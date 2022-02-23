BlackRock Inc. Buys 48,521 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.23% of Sharps Compliance worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMED. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMED shares. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of -0.29. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

